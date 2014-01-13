Michael Douglas joins Edgar Wright’s ‘Ant-Man’ as Hank Pym

It’s been a pretty good week for Michael Douglas.

The newly-minted Golden Globe winner for “Behind the Candelabra” has joined Marvel’s “Ant-Man” as Hank Pym, the original iteration of the classic Marvel superhero. Douglas joins Paul Rudd, who will be playing Scott Lang, the second individual to adopt the Ant-Man persona.

“With Hank Pym’s rich history in the Marvel Universe, we knew we needed an actor capable of bringing the weight and stature to the role that the character deserves,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a statement. “We felt incredibly relieved when Michael Douglas agreed to step into the part with the charm and fortitude he brings to every character he inhabits, and couldn’t be more excited to see what he will do to bring Hank Pym to life.”

Pym was first introduced in “Tales to Astonish” #27. He was created by Stan Lee, Larry Leiber and Jack Kirby.

Directed by Edgar Wright, “Ant-Man” is slated for release on July 31, 2015.

