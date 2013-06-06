Michael Fassbender appears in new Bryan Singer picture from ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ set

Bryan Singer’s tweets from the set of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” continue. Earlier in the week we got a shot of an actor playing Richard Nixon in the Oval Office along with another picture of Vietnam War protestors. Now, we have a new one of Michael Fassbender.

Fassbender, of course, plays Erik Lehnsherr (aka Magneto) in the new “X-Men” film and the picture shows him standing on an elevated platform and looking quite serious while doing it. Singer has captioned the picture ‘The dark knight rises.’

“Days of Future Past” takes place in more than one time period which has allowed Singer to use stars not only from “First Class,” but from the first three “X-Men” films as well. With such an incredibly large cast of new and returning “X-Men” stars, we can only hope that Singer’s tweets continue as production moves forward.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is scheduled to be released on July 18, 2014.

UPDATE: Check out the full gallery of Bryan Singer’s photos for “X-Men: Days of Future past” below: