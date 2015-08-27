Michael Fassbender is suitably smoldering in his first ‘Assassin’s Creed’ photo

The quest to turn a blockbuster video game franchise into a blockbuster movie franchise continues. There are several options on the horizon – from “Warcraft” to “Minecraft” – but “Assassin”s Creed” is probably the most tailor made for transition from console to the silver screen.

Following the story of everyman Desmond Miles is swept up into an centuries-old war between the Knights Templar and the Brotherhood of Assassins. As the descendant of Assassins, Desmond is tasked with regressing through his ancestor”s lives via a sci-fi device called the Animus in search of the the MacGuffin they two factions have been chasing. The trilogy travels throughout history with intrigue, danger, and the hints of a very VERY sci-fi origin.

And now it seems that – save for some name changes – Michael Fassbender and team will be staying true to the source material in their upcoming “Assassin”s Creed” adaptation.

Yahoo! got an exclusive first look at Fassbender in full Assassin gear, as well as synopsis of what fans can expect.

Image Credit: New Regency/Yahoo!

Fassbender plays Callum Lynch, the movie universe”s version of both Desmond and Ezio, assumedly to make the transition easier as the film oscillates between modern day and 15th-century sequences. Instead of doing a straight retelling, the movie universe will reconfigure itself into its own continuity. As Lynch, Fassbender will discover he is the descendant of a secret order of Assassins and unlock genetic memories that allow him to relive the adventures of his ancestor Aguilar. The skills Lynch learns as Aguilar will then be used to help take down the Knights Templar in present day.

“Assassin”s Creed” skulks into theaters on December 21, 2016.