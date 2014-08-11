Michael Fassbender says ‘Assassin’s Creed’ will be faithful to the game

(CBR) He”s already the Master of Magnetism, and pretty soon, he”ll be the Master of Assassinations as well.

Michael Fassbender, who has played Magneto in two “X-Men” films, will get aboard a new franchise of his own in the form of “Assassin's Creed,” the Ubisoft series that chronicles deadly assassins across various generations, and their links to the present day.

He”ll star in the new series, but it”s not clear if he”ll be playing Desmond Miles, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Altaïr Ibn-La”Ahad, or another character from the video game series – or someone new entirely. Whoever he plays, Fassbender swears the movie will stay faithful to the video game, if only in spirit.

“You know, we absolutely want to respect the game,” he told IGN. “There”s so much cool stuff in the game that we”re actually spoiled for choice in terms of what we can use and what we can”t, but we also want to bring new elements to it and perhaps our own version of things that already exist in the game. But we”re definitely making a feature film, and we”re approaching it as a feature film, as opposed to approaching it as a video game.”

Fassbender added that he”s most drawn to the “Assassin's Creed” franchise”s “idea of DNA memory,” as seen through the Abstergo Industries group”s Animus device – through which protagonist Desmond Miles accesses the lives and memories of his assassin ancestors.

“I think it”s a very feasible scientific theory,” he said. “I just thought, ‘This is so rich,” and about the possibility of it being this cinematic experience. So I”m really cited about it, and we”re working very hard to make sure that we”ve got the best and most exciting, original package.”

“Assassin's Creed” is due in theaters on Aug. 7, 2015, from director Justin Kurzel.