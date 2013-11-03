Michael Fassbender’s Magneto gets a new look in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image

(CBR) Although the recent trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” answered quite a few questions, there were a few notable missing pieces. While viewers had the chance to experience the future incarnations of the many returning “X-Men” cast members, there was still no sign of Michael Fassbender’s development into the ruthless Master of Magnetism he’s destined to become. X-MenFilms.com has posted a scan from the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly that shows Fassbender in full Magneto glory — helmet, cape, purple accents and all. The outfit is much more in line overall with Sir Ian McKellan’s portrayal in the original “X-Men” trilogy.

Opening May 23, 2014, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.