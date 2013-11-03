Michael Fassbender’s Magneto gets a new look in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image

#Michael Fassbender
and 11.03.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Although the recent trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” answered quite a few questions, there were a few notable missing pieces. While viewers had the chance to experience the future incarnations of the many returning “X-Men” cast members, there was still no sign of Michael Fassbender’s development into the ruthless Master of Magnetism he’s destined to become. X-MenFilms.com has posted a scan from the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly that shows Fassbender in full Magneto glory — helmet, cape, purple accents and all. The outfit is much more in line overall with Sir Ian McKellan’s portrayal in the original “X-Men” trilogy.

Opening May 23, 2014, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender
TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXBryan SingerMagnetoMICHAEL FASSBENDERXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP