Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury duet on new Queen comp: Listen

09.19.14 4 years ago

Two late, great performers come back to life on a new album compilation from Queen.

Queen and Michael Jackson sing together on the song “There Must Be More to Life Than This,” just one of three previously unreleased songs from Queen frontman Mercury on “Forever Queen,” due on Nov. 11.

Mercury's first solo hit “Love Kills” with Giorgio Moroder also gets an unheard ballad version on the set, as does unreleased “Let Me In Your Heart Again” from Queen's “The Works” sessions.

The rest of the single and double-disc releases are “a definitive collection of Queen”s timeless love songs,” cobbled together by surviving members Brian May and Roger Taylor. The tracklist is made up of “things that we have collected together that are representative of our growth rather than the big hits,” said May in a release.

On the Jackson and Mercury song, streaming above:

The Queen and Michael Jackson duet, “There Must Be More to Life Than This,” began as a song written by Mercury during sessions for Queen”s 1981 album, Hot Space. The band recorded a backing track, but the song was never completed. Mercury visited Michael Jackson at his home studio in Los Angeles where he recorded Jackson singing the song for an unfinished version. Queen revived the track during sessions for 1984″s The Works, but again it was not finished. A year later, Freddie”s own version of the song surfaced on his debut solo album, 1985″s Mr. Bad Guy. This new production of the powerful ballad fuses Queen”s original backing track and Mercury and Jackson”s distinctive vocals, and has been produced and remixed by celebrated Madonna/Robbie Williams producer William Orbit.

Here are the tracklists for the one and two-disc version releases of “Queen Forever”:

Single CD:

    Let Me In Your Heart Again
    Love Kills – The Ballad
    There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)
    It”s A Hard Life
    You”re My Best Friend
    Love Of My Life
    Drowse
    Long Away
    Lily Of The Valley
    Don”t Try So Hard
    Bijou
    These Are The Days Of Our Lives
    Las Palabras De Amor
    Who Wants To Live Forever
    A Winter”s Tale
    Play The Game
    Save Me
    Somebody To Love
    Too Much Love Will Kill You
    Crazy Little Thing Called Love

2-CD SET

CD1

    Let Me In Your Heart Again
    Love Kills – The Ballad
    There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)
    Play The Game
    Dear Friends
    You”re My Best Friend
    Love Of My Life
    Drowse
    You Take My Breath Away
    Spread Your Wings
    Long Away
    Lily Of The Valley
    Don”t Try So Hard
    Bijou
    These Are The Days Of Our Lives
    Nevermore
    Las Palabras De Amor
    Who Wants To Live Forever

CD2

    I Was Born To Love You
    Somebody To Love
    Crazy Little Thing Called Love
    Friends Will Be Friends
    Jealousy
    One Year of Love
    A Winters Tale
    ’39
    Mother Love
    It”s A Hard Life
    Save Me
    Made in Heaven
    Too Much Love Will Kill You
    Sail Away Sweet Sister
    The Miracle
    Is This The World We Created
    In The Lap Of The Gods…Revisited
    Forever

