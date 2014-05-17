Michael Jackson and The Black Keys in race for top spot next week

For the first time in months, “Frozen” will not be in the No. 1 or 2 spot on the Billboard 200 next week.

Instead, “Xscape,” a posthumous Michael Jackson album featuring ‘”contemporized” versions of eight previously unreleased Jackson cuts, is in a dead heat with The Black Keys” “Turn Blue” for the top spot. Both are slated to sell up to 155,000, according to Hits Daily Double. Read our review of “Xscape” here and of “Turn Blue” here.

If Jackson comes in on top, it will be his first No. 1 album released since his death: “Michael,” released in 2011, debuted and peaked at No. 3. If The Black Keys prevail, it will be their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

They join four other debuts in the Top 10: Rascal Flatts” “Rewind” will likely bow at No. 5 (60,000), Dolly Parton”s “Blue Smoke” at No. 4 (40,000), Tori Amos” “Unrepentant Geraldines” at No. 8 (19,000) and Michael W. Smith”s “Glory” at No. 10 (17,000)

This week”s No. 1 set, “Now That”s What I Call Music 50,” drops to No. 3 (80,000), while “Frozen” drops to a number it hasn”t see in an ice age: No. 4 (70,000).

Hunter Hayes” “Storylines” drops to No. 7 (21,000), and Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” to No. 9 (17,000).