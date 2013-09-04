Michael Kors stops by ‘Project Runway’ to bag on ‘poopy pants’

09.04.13 5 years ago

He”s back! Though he’s not returning for good (sigh), Michael Kors is joining the panel of “Project Runway” (Lifetime, Thurs. at 9:00 p.m. ET) as guest judge in this week”s episode and he has got a lot to say about…poopy pants. Yes, poopy pants.

If you haven’t been watching, with only nine designers left the stakes are running high. During this week”s episode the contestants will have to design fashionable performance wear, and the winning look will be reproduced in Heidi Klum”s New Balance Line. It’s also safe to assume Kors will bring his winning snark back to the show, which has been sadly missed.

Have you missed Michael Kors? 

Around The Web

TAGSmichael korsPROJECT RUNWAY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP