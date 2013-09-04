Michael Kors stops by ‘Project Runway’ to bag on ‘poopy pants’

He”s back! Though he’s not returning for good (sigh), Michael Kors is joining the panel of “Project Runway” (Lifetime, Thurs. at 9:00 p.m. ET) as guest judge in this week”s episode and he has got a lot to say about…poopy pants. Yes, poopy pants.

If you haven’t been watching, with only nine designers left the stakes are running high. During this week”s episode the contestants will have to design fashionable performance wear, and the winning look will be reproduced in Heidi Klum”s New Balance Line. It’s also safe to assume Kors will bring his winning snark back to the show, which has been sadly missed.

Have you missed Michael Kors?