Michael Mann looks back on ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ 20 years later

Michael Mann’s 1992 colonial epic “The Last of the Mohicans” will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, if you can believe it. The film — an adaptation of James Fenimore Cooper’s novel — has remained a highly regarded effort in the director’s filmography, which mostly consists of modern urban yarns concerned with the law and order imposed by man.
But it’s the law and order of nature — as it gives way to the impositions of occupiers — that largely governs the tone and atmosphere of his fourth feature. The film is unique in Mann’s canon for its period trappings, but of a piece with his penchant for deep emotional currents that announce themselves only in the nuance of performance.
Indeed, it is still the film’s sweeping romance, its epic sadness, its viscous sense of honor that resonates emotionally to this day.
Mann has tinkered over the years with his preferred version of the film. The first cut he assembled for Fox in 1992 was around the three-hour mark and necessitated considerable trimming for commercial purposes. The DVD release was touted as an “expanded director’s cut” but featured only minor additions throughout the film. Finally the Blu-ray release in the fall of 2010 was stamped as “definitive,” the director’s final say. Again the nuance of the assemblage was tweaked.
In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, the American Cinemateque premiered the DCP of that cut at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood Friday night. Mann was on hand for a Q&A session following the screening and he reflected on how his evolution as a filmmaker informed the nips and tucks along the way.
“I understand story better [now],” he told the LA Times’ Geoff Boucher, who moderated the session. “When I was doing the original in 1992, I wanted to jam or insert the audience into the narrative so that things would just happen and you kind of tried to find out where I am in context, kind of inductively. And that wasn’t really serving the story. There’s a hopefully much clearer path in this version. The story is presented in a more deductive way.”
Given the way he talks about it, one might think the alterations have been drastic over the years, but really they’ve been more about the minutiae and essence of things than anything else. Naturally a filmmaker like Mann, obsessive with the details of his productions (going so far as to craft dense backstory for his characters, catnip for actors), would want to peel back such subtle narrative layers.
Mann first saw the most famous previous version of the story, George B. Seitz’s 1936 production, when he was three or four years old. It had a lasting impression on him, he said, because of two fragmented ideas that had bounced around inside his head ever since.
“[There was] something to do with this corollary tragedy, that was very sad, of a suicide, which of course I was recalling Alice and Cora,” he said. “And there was something about the anomaly of Indians who didn’t look like how I recalled Indians looking for movies, because of course they were Northeastern woodlands Indians — they were Iroquois — in conjunction not with cowboys but with red coats. So something just stuck.”
Trying to figure out what production he wanted to mount in 1991, which was five years removed from his last theatrical feature (he had been working in television consistently at this time), he suddenly remembered these remnants of the story. He went to Fox brass and set about carving a new film out of the novel.
The production was a physically grueling one. “Everybody was in the best shape of their lives,” Mann joked. Hiking 45 minutes up the mountains of North Carolina Appalachia, the cast and crew all pitched in to transport equipment and reach the breathtaking locations that are key to the film’s identity. Additionally, a fully functioning, three-sided recreation of Fort William Henry was a gigantic undertaking. The whole production, Mann said, was a “massive operation.”
Nevertheless, he quipped that he probably had a more difficult time adapting what is notorious for being a poor piece of literature.
“It’s not a very good book,” he said. “James Fenimore Cooper had vast real estate holdings in 1825 when he wrote the book. So the novel is almost a justification for a massive land grab…that the Euro-Americans will be a better steward of the riches that God bestowed upon American Indians. And that, of course, was not the perspective of American Indians. So the revision of history was one of the things I didn’t care for in the novel.
“What really saved us was [Louise-Antoine,] Comte de Bougainville — who later goes to Hawaii and discovers Bougainvillea, which we have all over Los Angeles — he wrote a diary of every single day of that whole campaign. And the diary reads — it’s ironic, it’s funny, it’s sarcastic, it’s fantastic. But it literally told us what happened every single day of August 1757.”
Such scholarly asides are typical in a discussion with Michael Mann. A simple question yields a bounty of information, as if unlocking the door to a closet packed with ideas waiting to tumble out. He’s meticulous, and it’s not an affectation. (Mann is, to this day, the only person I’ve ever interviewed who pulled out his own recorder to document the session.)
On one hand he’ll discuss the arrangement of Dougie MacLean’s modern folksong “The Gael” for the score and implementing a “shameless imitation” of Arvo Pärt’s “Perpetuum Mobile” (a piece of music, he educates, that never resolves back into its time), while on the other hand offering that his Cora Munro was listening to Handel’s “Messiah” in her upwardly mobile neighborhood of Portman Square back home in London two years before she made the journey to the new world in 1755 (an entirely manifested level of insight into the character).
That attention to detail also tends to stretch to the physicality of a given production. Mann concocted a regimen to transform actor Will Smith into heavyweight fighter Mohammed Ali for the 2001 film “Ali” that has become the stuff of legend. The blockbuster star hit the weights and the ring but also ran in boots through snow, all in all clocking in six hours of training per day, five days a week.
Daniel Day-Lewis, meanwhile, is an actor famous for his commitment to a role. His preparation and method are a trademark, making him a star more than worthy of the two Oscars for Best Actor he’s acquired over his career. It’s a director-actor match made in heaven.
“Daniel is athletic as a long-distance runner,” Mann recalled of his leading man. “He’ll get up in the morning and do 10, 15, 16 miles. But he had no upper body development, and so he took six, seven months to put on all that weight. And the ambition for Daniel and myself was to have him acquire all the skill sets that Daniel Boone would have had.
“Daniel Boone could leave a populated area and spend two years in the wilderness, eat three meals a day and live. These were all techniques learned from the American Indians. So the idea was, which I firmly believe, if an actor can actually do the things of the person he’s portraying, he truly becomes that person. You do it, you own it…As a director, that’s what you want. I’m interested in actors and actresses who are for real, who are adventurous, who are very ambitious, who see it as an adventure and are ready to kind of commit, not out of discipline or coercion but out of, ‘Why would you want to do it any other way?’ Who wouldn’t want to do it if you could?”
That incessant curiosity and longing for experience is what drives Mann as a person, and it’s what fuels the textual authenticity of his work as a filmmaker. Complexity is what satisfies him, and one need look no further than the shading of the villain at the center of “The Last of the Mohicans” for evidence of that.
“Magua is a wonderfully complex character,” Mann said of the Mohawk-adopted Huron antagonist, amid discussion of the film’s emotional finale. “He happens to be the only one who probably analyzes the politics. The American Indians are in an existential crisis…Magua’s analysis, which he presents to General Montcalm and then again to the tribunal, is astute. He’s not foretelling Indian gaming but he could be foretelling Indian gaming.
“It’s the duality of him as both the antagonist and also as a person we understand because of his own personal tragedy. And also his perspective is more current. So the moment when he softens when Alice is on the ledge, and how and why she arrived at that particular moment and the loss that everybody shares at the end looking into the frontier, the mountain range — the frontier is this moving zone of what’s coming next — that’s some of what’s resonating. That’s what was important to me directing this film. And Wes Studi, by the way, was just marvelous. That moment, it’s all right there in his face.”
Indeed, three names in the opening credits sequence drew applause from the audience Friday night. The first, of course, was Michael Mann. The other two were cinematographer Dante Spinotti and actor Wes Studi, whose performance as Mogwa is easily one of the best Mann has ever directed.
Somehow “The Last of the Mohicans” was all but ignored by the Academy, despite a September release and a favorable reaction. It was only nominated for one Oscar, Best Sound, which it won.
BAFTA was more welcoming, handing Spinotti an award for his lensing and makeup artist Peter Robb-King another for the indigenous detail, as well as nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Original Film Score (which wouldn’t have flown with the Academy given the sampling), Best Production Design, Best Sound and Best Actor (Day-Lewis, who won the London film critics prize for British Actor of the Year and was three years removed from a Best Actor Oscar for “My Left Foot”). Meanwhile, the American Society of Cinematographers saw fit to nominate Spinotti’s work, as did the American Cinema Editors for cutters Dov Hoenig and Arthur Schmidt.
Along with “Heat” and “The Insider,” I find “The Last of the Mohicans” to be in the top tier of Mann’s filmography (his best work, therefore, coming in the 1990s). And it still packs a wallop, refined in its thematic structure, affecting for its deep sense of longing and pent-up passion.
Believe it or not, the above only scratches the surface of the discussion, really. So provided below is the full Q&A session with Boucher, covering other topics such as Mann’s affinity for personal political hero Russell Means, who stars as the titular character of the film, training and categorical details of the vast amount of extras on the production and other historical influences (like the work of artist Benjamin West) that had a hand in his vision of “The Last of the Mohicans.” Give it a listen below, and here’s to a happy 20th for an gem of its time.
Kris, you make no mention of the FANTASTIC score by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, particularly the cue “Promontory,” which takes place in the race up the mountain to catch Mogwa.
One of the most underrated scores of all time, and one of the best of the whole of the 1990’s.
Ah, I think you might not realize that “Promontory” is largely an arrangement of Dougie MacLean’s “The Gael” (which is touched upon in the piece) and not entirely original music.
I don’t think the score is particularly underrated because it is a defining characteristic of the film and is often brought up in discussions about it. It didn’t get a lot of awards attention likely because of its heavy reliance on pre-existing material, which is to take nothing away from what Jones and Edelman contributed. It’s a wonderful arrangement that gets in your bones.
My bad… won’t have time to listen tonight, try to tomorrow, but then it is cool that y’all discussed it.
It’s always been one of my favorite scores… sweeping in its scope, majestic even.
That calls to mind other scores from years past that are well-liked, but overlooked, or overshadowed somehow.
Think Bernstein’s excellent & quirky score for Ghostbusters, or Dave Grusin’s fun adventure score for The Goonies.
Or what about another of Edelman’s scores for Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, which was in EVERY trailer for about 10 years, but no one knew where it came from… which also has happened with Thomas Newman’s score from Shawshank.
Film scores, especially lately (yeah, YOU, the Marvel films and the horrible, Iron Man-wannabee “rock” score for Green Lantern), are either cheap rush-jobs, or some of the least-inspired work of the composer’s career (thinking Silvestri on Captain America and The Avengers).
But do we remember E.T., Raiders, or Superman as fondly without Williams? We’re about to find out in the new, (horrible idea) “darker & edgier” Superman which is stupidly not using Williams’ march from Superman (horrible idea No. 2).
Good music can lift average films into much better status (again, thinking of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story) simply by lifting our spirits as we watch.
It’s time Hollywood, and particularly, Kevin Feige, remember that.
I’m one of those fiction writers who love to have something on in the background when I write but have found I simply cannot concentrate when listening to the spoken word, so I mainly use soundtracks and classical music.
For a good period of time back in the ’90s, the LoTM soundtrack was, by far, my preferred choice, followed by a few anime soundtracks from Japan and some John Williams and Dimitri Tiomkin.
RWG (I can’t really explain why, but this one just really, really hit all my buttons)
Epic score, one which I just can’t imagine belonging to any other film. Mann’s three films in the 90’s are about as good as it gets. Wish he would make another on that level (besides Collateral which is obviously excellent).
That Edelman score for Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story is incredible. I also loved LoTM and it’s score. Great read, Kris.
Yeah, Edelman’s work on Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story takes a really average film, almost mediocre, even, and elevates much of it above it’s pedigree.
Good scores can do that.
There’s a lot of good work in this film, Elsa Zampirelli’s period costumes were terrific
Magua, not Mogwa (which is close to Mogwai, the things from Gremlin…).
Bright light!
This is indeed a remarkable film. The Academy’s indifference was puzzling. The film is also one of the most visually imitated of the last several decades.
In the above article, you state that the DCP was shown, what does DCP mean? Sorry to be so ignorant. Also, any chance Mr. Mann will release as a two-set 20-year anniversary the original uncut version. So many fans of this film want to see all the scenes that were cut from the uncut version even if it they are under “Special Features, Deleted Scenes.” Honestly, I thought Alice was insane in jumping over the cliff and that Uncas was suicidal in his actions of taking on that many Hurons. When Uncas grabbed Alice in the falls scene, I was literally puzzled. Then and only then when I read so many reviews by fans and forums of this film, that I realized there had been a romance between Alice and Uncas. I think those cut scenes of their relationship needs to be restored to the film as someone like me kept saying, huh? what the heck is going on? Send both Alice and Uncas to counseling. He needs to do this for at least the future generations who will view this movie. Any chance that Mr. Mann might do so?
DCP stands for Digital Cinema Package. It is whats shown when you goto a digital projection theater.It is replacing film.
I agree with you completely. Everyone i spoke to was upset like me for not showing the love develop between Alice and Uncas. It left people confused why a man traces up a steep mountain on a suicide mission for a girl he never even spoke a word to. It wasn’t until i read the actual script online and seen he had an awesome love scene in the cave between Alice and Uncas. People were upset he didn’t use it because it would have taken away the boring love story between Cora and Hawkeye. Little did he know we wanted to see more Alice and Uncas. You can’t put a gorgeous Indian like Eric Schweig in a movie and not have at least one love scene to make us drool. Your story made no sense why Uncas died without that scene. You should have included it in the extended version or deleted scenes.
Me too. I totally agree with you, my dear friends… I love the relationship between Alice and Uncas and I’ m sad because I have never seen a romantic kiss between them :( Did you notice that Alice had a long blonde braid on the right side of her head? I read in some comments that Uncas made a braid to Alice as a pledge of his love. The same as an engagement ring, I believe… SOOO ROMANTIC !!!!! Uncas is so gorgeous !!! <3
I laugh in the face of anyone who believes that the Last of the Mohicans was a poor piece of literature and think that Cooper was justifying a massive land grab. Anybody who bothered to read the book and not take some liberals opinion as fact would know that….
Yeah, I was confused when I read Mann’s comments about the novel. Cooper was shockingly progressive if you read his work.
The fort set was four-sided, not three.
it’s funny before I read thus article today I ‘ve just watched the film I bought it for myself on DVD and feel in love with it again …just loved the theme the honor the love stories amazing scenery…
There’s a sentence in here stating that Day-Lewis has won two Best Actor Oscars, when he’s won three.
Overall, this was a great read on Mann.