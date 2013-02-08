Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult play ‘Young Ones’ in new drama

02.08.13 5 years ago

Michael Shannon (“Man of Steel”), Nicholas Hoult (“Warm Bodies”), Elle Fanning (“Super 8”) and Kodi Smit McPhee (“Let Me In”) are all “Young Ones.”

The new Subotica production, written and directed by Jake Paltrow, began shooting earlier this week in South Africa.

The futuristic “Young Ones” takes place in a dystopic near future where water is scarce and the population is panicked. A 14 year-old boy (McPhee) must protect his family and learn to survive in the harsh environment.

“Young” is executive produced by Peter Garde, Marina Fuentes Arredonda, Quickfire’s James Atherton and Jan Pace, and Brian O’Shea.

“This is an amazing smart and visceral maverick film,” Subotica’s Tristan Orpen Lynch said in a press release. “Jake has created a powerful landscape both physically and emotionally. It reaches out on many levels to a wide audience but is distinctive enough to be an absolute original classic.”

6 Sales and The Exchange are handling International Sales.
Marina Fuentes, CEO of Six Sales said: “I feel that Jake’s vision will reverberate with the public. This film is actual and thrilling.”
Brian O’Shea of The Exchange said: “I feel the Young Ones is both intelligent and commercial with strong characters set in a very timely and exciting story. Exactly what the market place is looking for”.

TAGSelle fanningKODI SMIT-MCPHEEMICHAEL SHANNONNICHOLAS HOULTYoung Ones

