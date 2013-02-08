Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult play ‘Young Ones’ in new drama

Michael Shannon (“Man of Steel”), Nicholas Hoult (“Warm Bodies”), Elle Fanning (“Super 8”) and Kodi Smit McPhee (“Let Me In”) are all “Young Ones.”
The new Subotica production, written and directed by Jake Paltrow, began shooting earlier this week in South Africa.
The futuristic “Young Ones” takes place in a dystopic near future where water is scarce and the population is panicked. A 14 year-old boy (McPhee) must protect his family and learn to survive in the harsh environment.
“This is an amazing smart and visceral maverick film,” Subotica’s Tristan Orpen Lynch said in a press release. “Jake has created a powerful landscape both physically and emotionally. It reaches out on many levels to a wide audience but is distinctive enough to be an absolute original classic.”
