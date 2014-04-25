‘Mickey Mouse Club’ at 25: Justin Timberlake’s Rap Revisited

We're all aware that “The Mickey Mouse Club” gave us the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, J.C. Chasez, and Keri Russell — but have you actually watched the show since it was canceled in 1995? Get that going again. I dare you.

Thing is, though the Disney Channel revamp just turned 25 years old, most of the show's most popular players didn't start until '93. Ultimately the show is what you expect: cheesy pop covers and lip-synced dance routines. But every once in awhile it turns out a completely dated, undeniable gem. Here in this clip, watch Britney Spears start off with some of her famous “shrug and smile” choreography, then gawp in awe as Justin Timberlake turns out some pipsqueak Jamaican rapping. I want this on a JT compilation called “PastSex/MouseSounds.”