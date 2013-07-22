Mike Myers to make directorial debut with Shep Gordon documentary ‘Supermensch’

So in 1991 talent manager Shep Gordon supposedly held Mike Myers over a barrel for a few weeks before filming on “Wayne’s World” began regarding an Alice Cooper song that Myers wanted to use in the film. I assume that was “Feed My Frankenstein?” I dunno. Regardless, the two struck up a friendship that’s still strong 22 years later, so much so that Myers will be making his directorial debut with a documentary of the legend.

“Supermensch” will tell the story of the man who is best known for managing the careers of Cooper, Blondie and Luther Vandross, among others. He also invented the “celebrity chef,” which is a huge part of pop culture today. The press release also notes that he’s personal friends with the Dalai Lama. His story will be told in the film by those who knew him best, from Michael Douglas to Sylvester Stallone, Willie Nelson to Emeril Lagasse.

Says Myers in the release, “I thought he was a perfect combination of Brian Epstein, Marshall McLuhan and Mr Magoo. I’ve been trying to get Shep to agree to let me make a movie about him for 10 years. Last year he finally he said yes. I loved him like a brother before we started making this film and now having sifted through his life and his legacy, I love him even more.”

The film is funded by A&E IndieFilms (“Murderball,” “Jesus Camp,” “Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer”).