Mike Vogel cast as lead in CBS’ Stephen King adaptation ‘Under The Dome’

Following a long search, CBS have settled on the leading actor for “Under The Dome,” the network’s 13-episode series based on the 2009 Stephen King novel.

“Pan Am” co-star Mike Vogel has inked a deal to join the series, according to Deadline.

In “Under the Dome,” the fictional New England berg of Chester”s Mill is mysteriously covered by a huge invisible, impenetrable dome, cutting it off from the rest of the world. The population must deal with the sudden post-apocalyptic conditions and figure out the mystery behind the dome’s existence. Vogel is set to play Barbie, a newcomer to Chester”s Mill who is in town for secretive reasons.

Vogel joins previously announced cast members Colin Ford, Natalie Martinez, Alex Koch and Britt Robertson.

Steven Spielberg, Stacey Snider and Brian K. Vaughan (“Y the Last Man”) are exec producing the series, which will begin shooting this month in Wilmington, N.C.

Vogel will soon be seen in a recurring role on A&E’s upcoming “Psycho” prequel “Bates Motel.”

