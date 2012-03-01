Mila Kunis heading to the underworld for ‘Hell & Back’

Mila Kunis is going to Hell.

Fine, so this isn’t the beginning of some “Mila Kunis is a horrible person” rant. I only opened with that because a) it’s a good way to draw you in and b) the actress has just been cast in a voice role for the upcoming R-rated stop-motion animated comedy (gosh, another one?) “Hell & Back”, which will also feature the talents of Nick Swardson (“Jack and Jill”), TJ Miller (“Our Idiot Brother”), Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street”), Brian Posehn (“The Sarah Silverman Program”) and Kumail Najiani (“Franklin & Bash”).

Kunis, who has voiced the role of Meg Griffin on “Family Guy” for the majority of the show’s run, will play Deema, a half-human/half-demon who possesses an independent streak and a masterful ability to navigate the underworld.

“Hell & Back” is currently in production with “Human Giant” writer Tommy Gianas at the helm. The film will tell the story of two guys named Remy and Augie (voiced by Swardson and Miller) who, with the help of Deema, attempt to rescue their friend Curt from the dreaded underworld after he is accidentally sent there.

Kunis will next be seen in “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s comedy “Ted” opposite Mark Wahlberg, Giovanni Ribisi and MacFarlane himself (as the voice of the titular teddy bear who comes alive). She’s also starring as Theodora (a.k.a. The Wicked Witch of the West) in director Sam Raimi’s “Wizard of Oz” prequel “Oz: The Great and Powerful” opposite James Franco, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz.

See below for the official “Hell & Back” synopsis:



“In HELL & BACK, Remy, Augie, and Curt are on summer vacation from community college, trying to save up for their dream pad by working at a local Carnival. When Curt reveals the failing park is going to close, Remy seeks out the resident fortune teller to find a quick fix to their predicament. The Blood Oath of Beelzebub may actually be more than they bargained for, and when Curt immediately breaks the oath, he’s dragged kicking and screaming into the depths of Hell. Remy and Augie manage to follow, but are they prepared to fight the legions of Hell to get their friend back? Spoiler: No. No they are not.

“Remy and Augie team up with the beautiful half-demon, half-human Deema to navigate their way through Hell to rescue Curt before Beelzebub claims him for good. Along the way we meet a Devil obsessed with his small penis, a sassy Angel with a sharp tongue, and the mythical man / child Orpheus, stuck in Hell after rescuing his precious Eurydice and loving every minute of it. Hell & Back is both an irreverent look at the mundane operation of Hell and an exploration of its more exotic corners…”

