Miley Cyrus And The Flaming Lips: The 19 GIFs You Need From Their Bizarre New Video

While I'm not particularly a fan of Miley Cyrus's brand of pop sensationalism – like Lady Gaga, she projects an “eccentric” exterior while conveniently crafting songs designed to appeal to the widest audience possible – one positive byproduct of her quest for “indie” cred is that by aligning herself with lesser-known artists, her young fans gain exposure to acts they may not otherwise have become familiar with.

Case in point: her bizarre new collaboration with psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips, a non-music video that's essentially a 5 1/2-minute filmed version of Mad Libs With Miley: LSD Edition.

While the Rolling Stone-exclusive clip isn't embeddable at this time, we couldn't resist sharing some of our favorite GIFs from the video, entitled (appropriately enough) “Blonde SuperFreak Steals the Magic Brain.” So what's it all about? Shockingly enough, there is a semblance of a plot here. Let's run it down, with an assist from quotes by Lips frontman Wayne Coyne:

Miley Cyrus has possession of a brain that “contains the original formula for the drug LSD!!!” Also, the brain is John F. Kennedy's.

Except that someone else wants the brain, and that someone else is the “evil, power-hungry cult leader” also known as '90s EDM superstar Moby.

So Moby's like, “get me that brain!” And he conjures up a “nympho Manson girl-type blonde superfreak” to steal the brain from Miley Cyrus, who's naturally in a coma from drugs.

The next morning Miley Cyrus wakes up and she's like, “where's my brain!!” And so she hires a “burned-faced Santa and a lesbian Bigfoot” to steal the brain back from the naked blonde nympho girl. As you do.

So what then?? you ask breathlessly. Well…a lot of nonsense “LSD” imagery, as it turns out. Click on the gallery below for all the rest of the amazing GIFs.