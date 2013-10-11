Miley Cyrus blasts onto next week’s Billboard 200 with ‘Bangerz’

Miley Cyrus” “Bangerz” makes a loud noise at the top of the charts next week as it looks good to bow at the top of the Billboard 200 with sales of up to 270,000 copies. It will be her first No. 1 album since 2008’s “Breakout.” “Can’t Be Tamed,” from 2010, peaked at No. 3.

That’s more than double the expected sales of Panic! At the Disco”s “Girls/Girls/Boys, which will start at No. 2 (100,000). The two titles are among the seven debuts on the chart this week. Yep, we”re in fourth quarter madness.

Also bowing in the Top 10 will be Pusha T”s “My Name Is My Name” at No. 4 (75,000), Cassadee Pope”s “Frame By Frame” at No. 7 (45,000), Korn”s “Never Never” at No. 8 (45,000), Alter Bridge”s “Fortress” at No. 9 (35,000) and Mayday Parade”s “Monsters In The Closet” at No. 10 (30,000), according to Hits Daily Double

Holdovers from this week include Drake, whose “Nothing Was The Same” at No. 3 (85,000), this week”s No. 1, Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” at No. 5 (75,000) and Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” at No. 6 (65,000).

Which of this week’s new releases did you download?