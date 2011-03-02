Miley Cyrus FBI comedy goes ‘So Undercover’ with Weinstein Company

The Weinstein Company has acquired distribution rights to the Miley Cyrus “grown-up” comedy “So Undercover.”

“We”re excited to be working with Miley Cyrus as she transitions from child phenomenon to grown-up star,” gushes TWC COO David Glasser in a statement. “She”s got charisma and talent to burn, and ‘So Undercover’ shows her to be a deft comedic actress. This deal is a testament to the savvy instincts of Peter Lawson and his acquisitions team in scouting and securing those projects that will enhance TWC”s release slate.”

“Shows” her to be a deft comedic actress? Clearly somebody hadn’t been keeping up with all of those seasons of “Hannah Montana” on his DVR.

Written by Allan Loeb and Steven Pearl and directed by “What Happens In Vegas” auteur Tom Vaughan, “So Undercover” co-stars Jeremy Piven, Mike O’Malley and Kelly Osbourne.

And as for the plot of “So Undercover”? Well, we’ll just cede to the official synopsis, which reads “When the FBI hires her to go undercover at a college sorority, Molly Morris (Miley Cyrus) must transform herself from a tough, streetwise private investigator to a refined, sophisticated university girl to help protect the daughter of a one-time Mobster. With several suspects on her list, Molly unexpectedly discovers that not everyone is who they appear to be, including herself.”

Yes. That’s really what the movie is about. As Miley would probably not say, that’s pretty cool.

TWC plans to release “So Undercover” in October 2011. The press release helpfully explains that this is “when schools are back in session.”

If you’re really jonesing for a little more Miley Cyrus, though, the singer-actress-scandal-magnet will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.