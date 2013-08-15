Miley Cyrus has to pee: A photo series by Terry Richardson

“Oh my god, you guys, I REALLY have to pee.”

“Like, my GOD, it is so horrible how bad I have to pee.”

“Maybe if I flip upside down and stand on my hands, the pee will trickle out of my bladder the way it came in.”

“It didn’t work! Oh my god, you guys, I’m so stupid. I can’t believe I thought that would work.”

“Terry says that if we put our hands together and pretend they’re a giant penis, it’ll take my mind off having to pee.”

“Terry, I HAVE to PEE!”

“You guys! Terry says it’s okay if I go and pee!”

“I got a little on the sweatshirt.”

(photos via Terry’s Diary)