Miley Cyrus’ new album ‘Bangerz’ includes guests Pharrell, Ludacris, Big Sean

Miley Cyrus has promised her new album “Bangerz” will be a party set, but from the looks of her confirmed guests so far, it’ll be a load of rap and hip-hop features, too.

Future, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean and Ludacris are all apparent collaborators, according to Cyrus in her recent interview with MTV UK.

“I have a lot of features on my record. Big Sean and Ludacris and, of course, [Pharrell Williams] has done a bunch of my records, so I’m really excited about that,” she said during her MTV VMAs promo shoot. “I get to work with Future, who’s like my favorite kind of new artist right now, even though he’s not that new now… Him and I wrote a bunch of songs on this record together, and he’s featured on one of them.”

Mike WiLL Made It (Cyrus’ producer on single “We Can’t Stop”) also Instagrammed a photo of himself with formerly Miss Hannah Montana and Nicki Minaj in the studio, labeling it “Beauty and the Beast” and adding a #BANGERZ hashtag. So Minaj and Miley may have cooked something up, too.

“It’s just gonna sound like her and her influences, but it’s not that hip-hop heavy,” Pharrell told MTV back in June. “That’s not what she does, that’s not where she comes from. It’s a part of what she loves, which is a very big difference.”

“Bangerz” has no release date yet. Cyrus will be performing at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 25 along with Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Kanye West.