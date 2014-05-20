Miley Cyrus outmopes Morrissey on Smiths’ cover, ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”: Watch

First The Beatles and now The Smiths. After performing “Lucy in they Sky with Diamonds” with Flaming Lips” Wayne Coyne on the Billboard Music Awards, Miley Cyrus turned back time again during a show in Belfast. This time she set the Way Back Machine to 1986 to perform The Smith”s “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” from the British group”s “The Queen Is Dead” album.

It would not seem possible, but The Smiths” original is actually much peppier than Cyrus”s melodically down tempo one. She mumbles more than Morrissey and sounds almost like she's channeling The Smiths via Lana Del Rey.

And unlike Morrissey, she decided to take a selfie during the middle of the performance, which definitely blunts the song”s impact.

What do you think of Cyrus' version?