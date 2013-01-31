Miley Cyrus signs with RCA Records

Miley Cyrus has officially left her Disney days behind. The former “Hannah Montana” star has signed with RCA Records for her fourth studio album, according to Billboard. The album will come out later this year.

The move will reunite her with Dr. Luke, who produced her 2009″s mega hit, “Party In the USA.”

Cyrus, whose last album, 2010″s “Can”t Be Tamed,” came out on Disney”s Hollywood Records imprint,

told Billboard in September that she was collaborating with Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy, and production duo Da Internz, who have worked with both Rihanna and Big Sean. “I wanna make a sick record,” she told Billboard. “I”ve been in so many sessions and just kind of bunkering down and working really hard and perfecting everything.”

It”s a little heard to imagine, but Cyrus told Huffington Post that the album features her country roots, but “a lot of the beats are produced hip-hop beats.”She has also said she is working with Tyler, The Creator on a track.

