Watch: Miley Cyrus’ uncensored ‘Wrecking Ball’ video, courtesy of Bo Burnham

#Miley Cyrus
09.10.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

I’m not sure what kind of day you’ve got ahead of you, but if it’s anything like mine (grocery store run, laundry), the six seconds spent watching this Vine will be the highlight of it. This look at the uncensored version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video comes courtesy of comedian/musical satirist Bo Burnham, and it is ALARMING to say the least.

Now put some damn pants on, Kool-Aid Man. You’re embarrassing us all.

