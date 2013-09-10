Watch: Miley Cyrus’ uncensored ‘Wrecking Ball’ video, courtesy of Bo Burnham

I’m not sure what kind of day you’ve got ahead of you, but if it’s anything like mine (grocery store run, laundry), the six seconds spent watching this Vine will be the highlight of it. This look at the uncensored version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video comes courtesy of comedian/musical satirist Bo Burnham, and it is ALARMING to say the least.
Now put some damn pants on, Kool-Aid Man. You’re embarrassing us all.
Is this supposed to be funny?
I hope they washed that hammer and ball before they shot this.
I hope they washed that hammer and ball AFTER they shot it.
Even my 10 year old girl thinks Miley is yukkie and dirty and now does not like the old Hannah Montana shows, but also dislikes all her movies, and current crud….wow, you made a statement alright, your white trash at the moment, and not a lot of talent to back it up….hope the future is better for you my poor little lost lamb, wish real hard working Americans could make a living while working harder then you ever will and they deserve it much more…..for now, “Ewe”