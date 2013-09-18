American tragedy: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video has led to the removal of a beautiful pendulum at a Michigan university

Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” is such a wrecking ball, you guys!!

Check it: so there was a giant pendulum installed on the campus of Grand Valley University in Michigan that bears a striking resemblance to the one Miley Cyrus attempted to copulate with in her Terry Richardson-directed video. In the days following the video’s release, students at the college rushed towards the ball with their clothes flung behind them to take photos like this:

And also like this:

And now, alas, the pendulum has been removed.

Bring back the pendulum. Bring back the pendulum!