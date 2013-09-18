American tragedy: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video has led to the removal of a beautiful pendulum at a Michigan university

#Miley Cyrus #Instagram
09.18.13 5 years ago

Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” is such a wrecking ball, you guys!!

Check it: so there was a giant pendulum installed on the campus of Grand Valley University in Michigan that bears a striking resemblance to the one Miley Cyrus attempted to copulate with in her Terry Richardson-directed video. In the days following the video’s release, students at the college rushed towards the ball with their clothes flung behind them to take photos like this:

And also like this:

And now, alas, the pendulum has been removed.

Bring back the pendulum. Bring back the pendulum!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus#Instagram
TAGSGrand ValleyinstagramMICHIGANMiley CyrusPendulumWRECKING BALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP