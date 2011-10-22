Milla Jovovich unhappy with Summit’s handling of bomb ‘Three Musketeers’

Summit Entertainment’s pricey “Three Musketeers” appears to be a flop as it opened rather soft on Friday, and co-star Milla Jovovich seems to know who’s to blame.
In early box office reports, “Musketeers” only scraped up $2.9 million on Friday, indicating that the film will likely have a debut draw of around $10, including inflated 3D ticket prices. The film cost around $90 million to produce.
Jovovich, probably best known for her role in the R-rated “Resident Evil” films, took to Twitter while in Tokyo this morning to voice her disapproval of Summit’s handling of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 3D take on Alexandre Dumas’ swashbuckling tale, which also stars Orlando Bloom, Logan Lerman, Luke Evans and Ray Stevenson.
Her first tweet on the subject stressed the film’s family-friendliness, and its somewhat below-the-radar ad campaign: “‘3 musketeers’ opens in the US 2night! Do you think ppl know abt the movie? Ask your friends! Do they know it’s a fun family film?”
Then came the more antagonistic “Are ‘summit’ promoting it as a family adventure movie? Or are they resting on their laurels from ‘twilight’ n making no effort? Let me know!”
Then the very direct and finger-wagging “I think ‘summit’ hve swept ‘3 Musketeers,’ a grt family adventure film, under the rug in the US. Shame on them. SHAME ON YOU ‘SUMMIT'” (all sic, of course).
Later tweets re-“shamed” the studio and also reject the idea that “Musketeers” is simply “Resident Evil” in period costume, also pointing out that it’s the opposite of the horror found in this weekend’s box office champ, “Paranormal Activity 3.” Although she adds, “That’s NOT HOW IT’S BEEN PROMOTED.”
Well, it looks like Summit and Jovovich won’t be working together again anytime soon. But we’ll always have the neverending “Resident Evil” franchise…and Summit will always have “Twilight.”
you go, girl… tell them to F-off ! lol
Obviously she doesn’t know this because she’s been out of the country, but Three Musketeers has been constantly promoted on television, with billboards, and trailers in front of pretty much everything. Summit has promoted the crap out of it, and Milla is only making herself look bad with her tweets. But that’s par for the course with Twitter, which seems to only exist to allow celebrities ways to make themselves look like total morons. If the movie isn’t a hit, it’s likely because it’s not a very good movie.
I agree with her in the sense that the advertising they did, didn’t make me want to go see the movie LOL!
The problem is that the story strayed too far from the book. The story is about intrigue and deception, not pirates of the carribean. Floating ships? Hallways with traps? I won’t even red box it.
Perhaps people know that Paul W.S. Anderson is a lousy director and makes lousy films. I wouldn’t even watch a trailer of a Paul W.S. Anderson movie.
Maybe people are just tired of seeing the same story done over and over and over. Would it have done better if they’d come up with new swashbuckling heroes and a plot we haven’t seen before? Would’ve piqued my interest a lot more, that’s for sure…
How is floating Fricking airships doing the great Alexandre Dumas novel The Three Musketeers over and over again? I don’t remember them ever being in the films or the novel.
I guess what she means by “family movie” is a movie with her on it and directed by her husband…
Maybe it’s because the reviews were awful and no one wants to spend $20 to see a tired, rehashed story done in 3D.
Milla’s right. How dare the production company try to sabotage the film. That’s her job!
I agree with Milla. How dare the production company try to sabotage the movie. That’s her job!