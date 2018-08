Mindy Kaling may have graduated from Dartmouth, but she had a lot of inspirational and irreverent words for Harvard Law's graduating class. She says the legacy of the school will always be a part of their lives — until they run for office and need to distance themselves from Harvard to seem like normal people. “Mitt Romney? He preferred to be known as 'the Mormon guy' to distract himself from his Harvard past.”

She killed it. Check out the whole speech here.