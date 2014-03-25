Miranda Lambert reminisces about the good old days in new ‘Automatic’ video

03.25.14 4 years ago

The new video for Miranda Lambert”s latest single, “Automatic,” reflects on her childhood spent in the country – where the pace was slower and life was simpler. Watch it below.

The country singer begins her nostalgia trip in the attic of a house, where she removes childhood relics from an old trunk. There she finds some old cassettes, on which she used to “record the country countdown” songs off the radio. Lambert later cruises around in an old pickup truck and admires the town”s old-fashioned mailbox, phone booth and church.

The wholesome, acoustic song will be one of 16 on Lambert”s fifth album “Platinum” (out June 3).

TAGSAutomaticMIRANDA LAMBERTPlatinum

