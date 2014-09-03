Miranda Lambert ties record for most CMA Award nominations

The 2014 CMA Awards voters must have sent in their ballots before Taylor Swift announced she was going full-on pop: she received a nomination for female vocalist of the year today, marking what will surely be her last country nomination for awhile.

She did not score in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category, an honor she”s already won twice: competing for that award this year will be Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Keith Urban.

Lambert leads all nominees with nine. She is now tied with herself for the most nominations in one year for a female artist. Dierks Bentley received five nominations, while Eric Church and Urban each landed four. Bryan, Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, and Carrie Underwood, who will host the show with Brad Paisley, each landed three. Read our interview with Bentley here.

Competing for album of the year are Bryan”s “Crash My Party,” Urban”s “Fuse,” Lambert”s “Platinum,” Bentley”s “Riser,” and Church”s “The Outsiders.”

Up for single of the year are Lambert”s “Automatic,” Bentley”s “Drunk On A Plane,” Church”s “Give Me Back My Hometown,” Tim McGraw”s “Meanwhile Back At Mama”s,” and Shelton”s “Mine Would Be You.”

In the Female Vocalist category, Swift will compete against Underwood, Musgraves, Martina McBride and Lambert, who has won the award the past four years.

Lambert”s husband, Shelton, who has won Male Vocalist for the past four years, is up again for the honor, competing with Bentley, Church, Urban and Bryan.

The 48th annual CMA Awards will air Nov. 5 on ABC.

For a full list of nominees, go to cmaworld.com