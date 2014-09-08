‘Mission: Impossible 5′ will pit Tom Cruise against ‘Prometheus” Sean Harris

(CBR) Ethan Hunt, prepare to meet your new match.

Deadline reports, and director Christopher McQuarrie confirms, that Sean Harris is joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 5,” the new installment in the Tom Cruise action franchise. Harris, best knnown for roles in “Prometheus,” “The Borgias” and “24 Hour Party People,” will play the film”s villain.

Details about the character are unknown; for that matter, the plot of “Mission: Impossible 5” is under wraps. At the very least, we know some of the returning actors: Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames.

“Mission: Impossible 5” hits theaters on Dec. 25, 2015.

