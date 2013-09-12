Miyazaki’s ‘The Wind Rises’ to hit US theaters in February 2014

As it turned out, Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises” wasn’t quite the mighty magnum opus we might have hoped from the Japanese animation master’s farewell feature — but at this stage, the man is a victim of his own high bar. It’s still a lovely, distinctive and technically awe-inspiring achievement: the lulls in its biopic narrative pass fairly easily when the visuals are so consistently ravishing.
I would therefore be pretty surprised if, in what has so far been a pretty unremarkable year for the form, Studio Ghibli doesn’t score their third Oscar nod for Best Animated Feature come January. Miyazaki of course won the 2002 award for “Spirited Away,” and was nominated three years later for “Howl’s Moving Castle”; within the animators’ branch, peer admiration for the new film’s dazzling technique, combined with sentiment surrounding his retirement, should translate into votes.
Ghibli and Disney, therefore, are probably making a smart move in giving the film an Oscar-qualifying release in New York and Los Angeles from November 8 to 14 — even if an English-dubbed version of the film won’t be ready in time. This will therefore be Miyazaki’s first film to enter the Oscar race in subtitled, Japanese-language form — though the film is so image-driven, I don’t see that being a significant hurdle.
The film will, however, be dubbed into English in time for its official US release next February, whereupon audiences will have the choice of watching either version. (Incidentally, Disney is releasing it under their Touchstone Pictures banner, which feels appropriate given the film’s more grown-up slant.) It will open in limited release on February 21 and expand the following week — perfectly timed, then, to capitalize on that probable Oscar nod (and to coincide with the last few days of voting).
In my review of “The Wind Rises” from Venice, I described it as “a work that shows Miyazaki as an artist not just at the very apex of his own creativity, but of the entire animated form. No one in animation — whether hand-drawn, computer-generated or a sleek fusion of the two — is creating canvases quite this epically fluid and color-saturated, yet still alive with witty individual flourishes.”
I personally hope Miyazaki wins his second Oscar, and it would thrill me to no end if he’d actually go this time, but that’s unlikely. I just love Miyazaki’s work, and I’m super pumped for “The Wind Rises.” Even Miyazaki’s lesser works are better than what most other animation directors are putting out. His attention to detail is unparalleled, and his ability to make stories feel like living, breathing entities, is something I wish more live action filmmakers would take notice of and learn from as well.
He’ll win right? There is nothing else to win. Despicable 2 and Monsters Inc 2 are blockbuster bonanzas, both rolling in money but I wonder if the Academy will vote for these. Even in 2011 they had 2 foreign nominees in the category – A Cat In Paris and Chico and Rita.
Animation is literally so horrible these days I haven’t seen a single animated film in 18 months I think.
In an ideal world we might see Hosada’s “Wolf Children” get enough of a release here to be a contender, too. But I doubt that will happen. Hell, pretty much any standard based-on-a-tv-show anime movie would be better than anything American (and I’m not just talking artsy stuff like “Evangelion”, but even stupid commercial fare like “Full Metal Alchemist” or “Blue Exorcist”)
A bit dramatic, I think! I wasn’t even as big a fan of Wreck-It Ralph as some, but it had a lot of inventiveness in its favour. And that’s at the most commercial end of the creative spectrum — the likes of Ernest and Celestine and The Painting have given us plenty of reason to extend our faith in the artform past Miyazaki.
Meanwhile, I’m not so confident that he’ll win. Lovely as the film is, it’ll test the patience of many outside the branch.
Nothing would thrill me more than for Miyazaki to win a second Oscar for best animated film, especially in such a lackluster animation year so far. I’m glad that they are going to release it for Oscar qualification as the Japanese version w/ subtitles – I can’t imagine that would be a hurdle whatsoever for it to be nominated by the animation branch. I’m shocked that Disney is going to release it by February (I was expecting it wouldn’t come out til next Summer considering their normal pattern,) but a release before the Oscars is literally the smartest place for it.
I think that is really cool that Disney will release both subtitled and dubbed versions in the US. I caught Howl’s Moving Castle in theaters in both the dubbed and the subtitled versions, and I actually preferred the dubbed version for that film (other Ghibli films have had somewhat unfortunate translations compared to their original versions.) I’ll probably end up seeing both versions of The Wind Rises when it comes out, just to compare the effect from both, but I’ll definitely try to catch the subtitled version first for a the best point of reference.
I’d be pretty surprised if Monsters U won (and I actually love the movie). So I think there’s room to get this one out there and maybe win, but it will take a lot of pushing toward those ends. It won’t just happen, even in this incredibly weak field.
If they amp up the retirement angle then I don’t see why it couldn’t win.
Man, unless some small film gets distribution/comes out of the woodwork at the last minute, this is a really lackluster category this year. Praying that only enough films submit for 3 nominations. Id love to see Miyazaki win a second Oscar. Ill see the film in its original release, dont always like some of the English casting choices they make. Shame its such an unexciting category though. Monsters U., Wind Rises, and Frozen….and basically nothing else. (This is assuming Frozen turns out well. I really only care about Idina Menzel being a Disney Villain. This Broadway nerd is going to see it regardless haha)
The big question regarding an Oscar WIN is whether or not the dubbed version will be ready in time to send to voters. It won’t hit theatres until February, but hopefully they can press those DVDs sooner to get the more accessible version out to those deciding its awards fate.
I can’t wait to see The Wind Rises. I am still leaning on it winning Best Animated Movie at the Oscars but it has soon big competition with Frozen.