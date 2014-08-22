MondoCon lineup: ‘Future Shock!’ world premiere, ‘Iron Giant’ print, ‘Shaolin Cowboy’

(CBR) Mondo has announced the complete lineup for the inaugural MondoCon, the Sept. 20-21 event in Austin, Texas, celebrating film, music, art and toys. And it turns out the participation of artists Geof Darrow, Francesco Francavilla, Jock, Mike Mignola and Bernie Wrightson is only the tip of the comics presence.

There”s the world premiere of “Future Shock! The Story of 2000AD,” a documentary celebrating 35 years of the influential comics anthology (watch the trailer below); a “Designing Movies” panel, with Darrow, Jock, Mignola, Wrightson and others discussing their film work; and “Geof Darrow”s 'Shaolin Cowboy,'” which includes a presentation of eight minutes of never-before-seen animation from an uproduced adaptation of his comic.

Add to that such additional guests and exhibitors as Becky Cloonan, Brian Ewing, Bryan Lee O”Malley, Oni Press and Tim Sale, plus exclusives like Alex Ross” limited-edition “Iron Giant” print (his first Mondo work). You can read the full rundown on the MondoCon website.

Tickets, now available at Mondo-Con.com, cost $35 for one day, or $70 for the weekend. A full weekend ticket to MondoCon will be included with all VIP badges for Fantastic Fest.