Mo’Nique will wake up the world on Oscar nomination morning

01.04.11 8 years ago

Are you ready to get a kick start on Oscar nomination morning?  The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that last year’s best supporting actress winner Mo’Nique will join Academy President Tom Sherak to announce 10 of the 24 categories for the 83rd Academy Awards on Jan. 25.  The always fabulous comedienne will be up bright and early with most of the world’s media when the press conference begins at the ungodly hour of 5:30 AM PST/8:30 AM EST.

Nominations information for all categories will be distributed simultaneously to news media in attendance and via the Internet on the official Academy Awards website, Oscars.com.  Look for complete coverage and all the nominees here on HitFix.

Last year Mo”Nique received her first Oscar nomination and win for her supporting performance in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire.” The 43-year-old actress has not committed to any new cinematic roles and has been concentrating on her BET late-night talk show, “The Mo’Nique Show.”

Academy Awards for outstanding film achievements of 2010 will be presented on Sunday, February 27, 2011, at the Kodak Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and televised live on ABC.

