Monty Python set to reunite for a stage show

11.19.13 4 years ago

AP Photo

LONDON (AP) – Big news in the comedy world: Monty Python is set to reunite for a stage show.

Python member Terry Jones told the BBC on Tuesday he’s excited the group is reuniting. He said he hopes to make enough money to pay off his mortgage.
The group had its first big success with the Monty Python’s Flying Circus TV show, which ran from 1969 until 1974, winning fans around the world with its bizarre sketches. The group branched out into movies including “Life of Brian” and backed theatrical shows such as “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
The five surviving members last performed together in 1998. The sixth member, Graham Chapman, died of cancer in 1989.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Around The Web

TAGSeric idleGraham ChapmanJOHN CLEESEMICHAEL PALINMONTY PYTHONMonty Python’s Flying CircusSpamalotTerry GilliamTERRY JONES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP