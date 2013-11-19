Monty Python set to reunite for a stage show

AP Photo

LONDON (AP) – Big news in the comedy world: Monty Python is set to reunite for a stage show.

Python member Terry Jones told the BBC on Tuesday he’s excited the group is reuniting. He said he hopes to make enough money to pay off his mortgage.

The group had its first big success with the Monty Python’s Flying Circus TV show, which ran from 1969 until 1974, winning fans around the world with its bizarre sketches. The group branched out into movies including “Life of Brian” and backed theatrical shows such as “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”