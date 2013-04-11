Morgan Freeman joining Johnny Depp in Wally Pfister’s ‘Transcendence’

04.11.13

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman is in final talks to join Johnny Depp in “Transcendence,” the directorial debut of frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator and Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister. 

The secretive sci-fi film, which also stars Paul Bettany, Rebecca Hall and Kate Mara, was written by Jack Paglen. Although there have been no official announcements, “Transcendence” has been reported to center on a scientist (Depp) who uploads his brain into a supercomputer. 
Straight Up Films’ Marisa Polvino, and Kate Cohen will produce along with David Valdes (“Book of Eli”) and Alcon’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Nolan, Emma Thomas and Aaron Ryder will executive produce. Shooting is set to begin in May in L.A. 
The film marks a reunion of sorts for several key players of the “Dark Knight” trilogy. Freeman appeared in all three of Nolan’s Batman films, for which Pfister served as cinematographer.

Freeman is currently co-starring in “Olympus Has Fallen,” and will next be seen alongside Tom Cruise in “Oblivion” and “Now You See Me” which also stars Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, and Freeman’s “Dark Knight” cMichael Caine, among others.

“Transcendence” will be released April 25, 2014.
 

