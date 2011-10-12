Mother Nature forces delay of tonight’s ‘X-Factor’ with Rihanna

Sorry, “X-Factor” fans…thanks to some silly athletic competition, this evening’s episode of the Fox talent competition series has been pushed to tomorrow night.

Basically, Game #4 of something called the “American League Championship Series” (something about baseball) was delayed because of rain, and now it’s mucking up the entire Fox Wednesday night schedule. As a result, the first part of the “Judges’ Homes” round will now air tomorrow night, October 13th, while Part Two has been pushed to Sunday evening. Part Three will air as planned on Tuesday, October 18th.

For those who haven’t been keeping tabs, here’s a brief description of what’s in store over the next three episodes:

“In the ‘Judges” Homes’ episodes, the 32 acts that survived ‘Boot Camp’ are whisked away to their mentor”s home, or to a location of the judge”s choice, for their final shot at earning a place on the live shows. With everything on the line, the contestants will have to convince their judge – and another surprise celebrity guest mentor, including superstar Rihanna – that they deserve one of the coveted spots in each judge”s final category.”

During this round, the judges will be paired up with specific groups in the singing competition, with L.A. Reid mentoring the boys, Simon Cowell mentoring the girls, and Nicole Scherzinger mentoring the “Over 30s” and Paula Abdul mentoring the “Groups”.

