MTV exec hints ‘Daria’ return possible

With MTV basking in the glow of a fall return for “Beavis and Butt-head,” could a second animated comeback be far behind?
At Friday (July 29) afternoon’s Television Critics Association press tour panel for “Beavis and Butt-head,” Van Toffler, President for MTV Networks Music and Logo Group, was asked about the chances that Daria Morgendorffer might return to primetime with new episodes.
Toffler’s answer was relatively positive.
“‘Daria’ still airs on MTV2 and Logo now and it’s done quite well on both,” Â Toffler said. “We’ve talked to the creators and there’s not as long-a-shot as you might think that ‘Daria’ might be back on one of our channels.”
That’s not a “Yes” or a cause for rejoicing for “Daria” fans, but it’s certainly cause for guarded optimism?
Daria Morgendorffer began her life as the primary female foil on “Beavis and Butt-head,” but received her own spinoff in 1997. “Daria,” which ran for five seasons, was created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis. Tracy Grandstaff voiced the main character, an uber-sarcastic girl dealing with eccentric parents, a bubble-headed sister and a slew of high school meatheads.
“Daria” aired 65 episodes and spawned a pair of TV movies, culminating in “Is It College Yet?” which aired in 2002 and served as a series finale. As Toffler indicated, “Daria” has had a lucrative secondary live on The N and, most recently, Logo.
Although an MTV executive made passing reference to October 27 as the return date for “Beavis and Butt-head,” most official releases have only said “later this year.”
On Logo? Is it because Daria is a lesbian, or because she looks kinda’ like a lesbian?
please bring back daria! nostalgiaaa
YESSSSSS! Please bring back Daria! New episodes, that is! Please!
It BETTER NOT be on any other channel than MTV cuz I cant afford MTV2 OR Logo
Wow, that would be so awesome. Also, you guys should look into Clone High, Undergrads and Mtv’s Downtown.
never liked beavis and butthead i found the movie a little bit funny but not much daria is classic and has not been done before it was smart like in the movie when the sink is thrown through the window i loved that scene for a few reasons 1 he did it instead of going out the door 2 the surpise of his rage and 3 that it was a refence to flow over the cookcoo nest which some would not get. it had good values like if r happy with ur life no need to change it for others make up is not everything and sacarism is the best kind of comedy. it more relatable while beavis and but head is just stupid it be funny at the start but would get dull because it just 2 guys laughing at there own jokes and to be honest it been done two idiot friends get stuck into situations there must be tons of movies like that. so please prove mtv is not just some stupid network bring back daria a smart comedy show that is relatable
Yeah.. do that please.. K thanks :)