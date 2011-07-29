MTV exec hints ‘Daria’ return possible

With MTV basking in the glow of a fall return for “Beavis and Butt-head,” could a second animated comeback be far behind?

At Friday (July 29) afternoon’s Television Critics Association press tour panel for “Beavis and Butt-head,” Van Toffler, President for MTV Networks Music and Logo Group, was asked about the chances that Daria Morgendorffer might return to primetime with new episodes.

Toffler’s answer was relatively positive.

“‘Daria’ still airs on MTV2 and Logo now and it’s done quite well on both,” Â Toffler said. “We’ve talked to the creators and there’s not as long-a-shot as you might think that ‘Daria’ might be back on one of our channels.”

That’s not a “Yes” or a cause for rejoicing for “Daria” fans, but it’s certainly cause for guarded optimism?

Daria Morgendorffer began her life as the primary female foil on “Beavis and Butt-head,” but received her own spinoff in 1997. “Daria,” which ran for five seasons, was created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis. Tracy Grandstaff voiced the main character, an uber-sarcastic girl dealing with eccentric parents, a bubble-headed sister and a slew of high school meatheads.

“Daria” aired 65 episodes and spawned a pair of TV movies, culminating in “Is It College Yet?” which aired in 2002 and served as a series finale. As Toffler indicated, “Daria” has had a lucrative secondary live on The N and, most recently, Logo.

Although an MTV executive made passing reference to October 27 as the return date for “Beavis and Butt-head,” most official releases have only said “later this year.”

