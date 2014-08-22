MTV VMA Predictions 2014: Beyonce versus everyone else

MTV will hand out its annual Video Music Awards on Sunday (24). Veteran Beyonce and newcomer Iggy Azalea, who lead all nominees with eight nods, will be doing battle all night in several categories.

Something to bear in mind: the awards are voted by the fans, which means acts with younger fans with itchy and eager texting fingers can get the nod over artists with more passive fans. This is much more of a popularity contest than it is a referendum on the actual best video in each category.

As I noted earlier this week, it is a tremendously female-dominated field this year, so look for the ladies to rule.

Here are my predictions for the main categories.