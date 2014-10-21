MTV”s “Scream” TV show won”t feature Ghostface

The holder of the rights to the iconic masked character says Ghostface is not a part of the MTV remake, but he wouldn”t rule out any involvement at a “later date.”

“SVU” will tackle NFL domestic violence issue with Chad Coleman and Meagan Good

Colman from “The Walking Dead” and “The Wire” will play a an ex-sports star turned reporter who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, played by Good.

“Sleepy Hollow” books Michelle Trachtenberg

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum will play First Lady Abigail Adams, wife of President John Adams.

“Goodfellas” actor files a $250 million lawsuit against “The Simpsons”

Frank Silvero, who played Frankie Carbone in Scorsese film, claims the mafioso character of Louie is based on him. Louie has appeared in 15 “Simpsons” episodes since 1991.

NBC to announce Johnny Weir & Tara Lipinski as its new No. 1 figure skating broadcasting team

The official announcement that they are replacing Scott Hamilton and Sandra Bezic is scheduled for Wednesday. “Tara and Johnny are a very authentic team,” says NBC Olympics exec producer Jim Bell. “They”re fun and fresh. They”re not afraid to offer strong opinions and come back and take a selfie on Instagram.”

“American Dad” scores 2.5 million for TBS

The animated comedy”s season premiere on its new network topped all cable TV entertainment programs on Monday.

FX says “The Bridge”s” cancelation came down to the numbers

The FX series tumbled 42% from its Season 2 premiere to the following episode.

Hannibal Buress: I”ve been calling Bill Cosby a “rapist” for 6 months

The comedian talked about his controversial remarks this morning on Howard Stern: “It's a weird thing, somebody filmed my show in Philly. I've been doing that bit off and on for six months… It's just a lot of stuff. I just read some stuff and researched. Anybody can get that information.”

Olivia Munn: I was smart to take an 80% pay cut to do “The Daily show”

She jumped from G4″s “Attack of the Show,” she tells Self magazine, “because nothing's better than Jon Stewart thinking you're funny.” The pay cut led her to bigger and better things.

Check out Peter Dinklage”s “Game of Thrones” stunt double

According to TMZ, he “looks more like the love child of Dinklage and Dave Grohl.” But many “GoT” fans are convinced he”s really Dinklage.

“Hawaii Five-0” will have yet another “Lost” reunion

Rebecca Mader is the latest “Lost” alum to return to Hawaii.

Watch “Dawson”s Creek” remade with Daschunds

Presenting “Daschund”s Creek.”

Syfy renews “Z Nation”

The zombie drama will return for a 2nd season after performing well on Friday nights.

Taran Killam & Cobie Smulders are expecting their 2nd child

The “SNL” star and his former “HIMYM” wife already have a 5-year-old daughter.