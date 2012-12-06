Mumford & Sons have already ‘started working on new songs’

Mumford & Sons’ big hit single may be called “I Will Wait,” but they don’t want fans to wait too long for the next album.

Speaking to NME, Mumfords banjo player Winston Marshall said, “Will we wait years for the next album? F*ck, no… We’ve just started working on new songs, got a rehearsal studio. They’re bones of songs, but really exciting bones. Sturdy bones.”

Perhaps the vast commercial cusses off their latest “Babel” is some motivator, too: the roots rock album bowed in the U.S. with a whopping 600,000 units. Their first album “Sigh No More,” from 2009/2010, was a slow-grower on these shores but has ultimately sold more than 2.5 million copies. That number will likely increase since the band was nominated for six Grammy Awards last night.

Mumford & Sons will return to tour the United States in 2013

. The band has yet to release an official reaction to their Grammy nods, but had previously received several nominations for the 2012 ceremony for tracks like “The Cave.”