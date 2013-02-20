Mumford & Sons reclaim No. 1 on the Billboard 200 post-Grammys

02.20.13 6 years ago

Mumford & Sons” “Babel” reclaims No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week on the heels of their Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards. The album moved 185,000 copies, which is a sales gain of 242%, moving them up from No. 4. The title was also re-packed for a pair of new deluxe editions and went on sale on iTunes for Valentine”s Day. How sweet.

The “2013 Grammy Nominees” compilation album, predictably, climbs up the chart, ascending No. 11 to No. 2 (88,000, +136%).
Bruno Mars – who was barely nominated for anything but still performed alongside Sting and Rihanna at the Grammys – got a big bump for his album “Unorthodox Jukebox” from No. 8 to No. 3 (86,000, +112%).
Taylor Swift”s “Red” climbs No. 12 to No. 4 (72,000, +106%); she performed the opening number to the awards show.
Last week”s No. 1, Josh Groban”s “All That Echoes,” falls to No. 5 (72,000, -50%).
The Lumineers” self-titled set ascends No. 10 to No. 6 (67,000, +70%) as they see increases off of their Grammy nominations and performance. fun. took home a few honors plus played the televised show, and thusly “Some Nights” rises No. 14 to No. 7 (66,000, +118%).
The “Now 45” hits comp slips No. 3 to No. 8 (63,000, -27%) and Andrea Bocelli”s “Passion” dips No. 5 to No. 9 (48,000, -6%). Maroon 5 played the Grammys and had a sales sticker at iTunes, and so now “Overexposed” closes out the tally as it moves No. 20 to No. 10 (48,000, +119%).
Album sales are up 17% over last week and down 12% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 6% so far.

