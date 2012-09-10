Watch: Mumford & Sons rock Red Rocks in ‘I Will Wait’ video

On the small off chance that you have forgotten how wildly popular Mumford & Sons are during the brief absence, the video for “I Will Wait” will surely remind you.

[More after the jump…]

Taped at Colorado”s gorgeous Red Rocks Amphitheater, the performance video features Marcus Mumford and band and several thousand of their friends enjoy the mid-tempo, acoustic-driven track. The beautifully-shot video captures the energy of the British band”s show and the enthusiasm of its audience. It was most likely shot during the band”s two-night stint at the venue in late August.

“I Will Wait” is the first single from “Babel,” the group”s second album, out Sept. 25. It was produced by Markus Dravs.