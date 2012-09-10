B

Watch: Mumford & Sons rock Red Rocks in ‘I Will Wait’ video

09.10.12 6 years ago

On the small off chance that you have forgotten how wildly popular Mumford & Sons are during the brief absence, the video for “I Will Wait” will surely remind you.

Taped at Colorado”s gorgeous Red Rocks Amphitheater, the performance video features Marcus Mumford and band and several thousand of their friends enjoy the mid-tempo, acoustic-driven track. The beautifully-shot video captures the energy of the British band”s show and the enthusiasm of its audience. It was most likely shot during the band”s two-night stint at the venue in late August.

“I Will Wait” is the first single from “Babel,” the group”s second album, out Sept. 25. It was produced by Markus Dravs.

