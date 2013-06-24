Mumford & Sons set late summer tour

Mumford & Sons will embark on a month-long tour in August.

The Full English Tour, as the British quartet has dubbed the outing, includes four of the dates the group had to postpone following Ted Dwane”s brain surgery in June. The missed Bonnaroo date, obviously, is not rescheduled, but shows in Dallas, Woodland, Texas; New Orleans and Kansas City are.

Supporting acts are The Vaccines and Bear”s Den.

To purchase tickets, fans need to register at http://invitation.mumfordandsons.com/. Registrants will then get an email detailing how they can buy tickets.

August

8/26 – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre – Toronto, ON – Canada

8/28 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY (Gentlemen Of The Road presents)

8/29 – First Niagara Pavilion – Burgettstown, PA



September

9/02 – Klipsch Music Center – Noblesville, IN

9/03 – Marcus Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

9/04 – Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN

9/09 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, AL

9/10 – Centennial Olympic Park – Atlanta, GA

9/11 – Charter Amphitheatre – Simpsonville, SC



9/16 – New Orleans LA @ Mardi Gras World*

9/17 – Woodlands TX @ Cynthia Woods Pavilion*

9/18 – Dallas TX @ GEXA Energy Pavilion*

9/20 – Bonner Springs KS @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre*



*supporting acts to be announced

