Mumford & Sons will handily top next week’s Billboard 200 with ‘Babel’

As we previously reported, Mumford & Sons are set to have the biggest debut week of 2012, as “Babel” is on target to sell as many as 615,000 copies. That will handily top this year’s current record holder: Justin Bieber’s “Believe,” which sold 374,00 in its opening frame.

That tally is four times that of its nearest competitor, Green Day”s “Uno,” which will sell up to 170,000 copies to come in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, according to Hits Daily Double.

Three other debuts join them in the top 10: No Doubt”s “Push and Shove” will comes in at No. 3 with 125,000 sold, Lupe Fiasco”s “Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap” at No. 5 and deadmau5″s “Album Title Goes Here” (yes, that”s really the name) at No. 7.

This week”s No. 1 album, Pink”s “The Truth About Love” drops to No. 4, which this week”s runner up, G.O.O.D Music”s “Cruel Summer” falls to No. 6.

Rounding out the top 10 are Dave Matthews Band”s “Away From the World” at No. 8, The Killers” “Battle Born” at No. 9 and Little Big Town”s “Tornado” at No. 10.

Bolstered by excitement from “Babel”s” release, Mumford & Sons” first album, “Sigh No More” rockets back up to No. 11.