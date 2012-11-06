‘Muppets 2’ will feature new songs from Bret McKenzie

Among the highlights of 2011’s “The Muppets” were Bret McKenzie’s original songs, including the Oscar-winning “Man or Muppet.” It’s good news then that McKenzie has officially signed on to deliver more tunes for the sequel.

The “Flight of the Conchords” member will write several original songs for Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the rest of the gang to sing in “The Muppets 2,” according to Collider.

This comes soon after the news that Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is in talks to join the sequel as an Interpol agent. The sequel takes place in Europe, but little is known about the plot, other than it will likely introduce some new Muppets.

Production is scheduled to begin in January in and around London. Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) is again writing the script, with James Bobin returning as director. However, star/co-writer Jason Segel is not returning.

“The Muppets 2” opens December 20, 2013.