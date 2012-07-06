Watch the music video to Muse’s awful Olympics song

Muse’s new song “Survival,” to “officially” promote the London Olympic games, sounds like a parody of a Pulp and Queen song, only the British rock band is totally, totally serious.
The music video for the song utilizes approximately the same font Trapper Keeper used for it’s “guitars” themed product. I want to write the all the names of my crushes on it.
Thank goodness great athletes always make good TV.
Fade to torch, glint in eye.
Oh come on, the song is fantastic. It does sorta sound like a parody, but not in a bad way. Puts a smile on my face every time.
