Music Power Rankings: George Jones, Justin Bieber and Michael Buble

1. George Jones: One of the greatest singers who ever lived, who recorded one of the greatest songs of all time, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” takes The Grand Tour to the sky.



2. Neil Diamond: After “Sweet Caroline” sales soar following his appearance at a Boston Red Sox game, Diamond donates all the royalties to the One Fund Boston. Good times never felt so good.

3. Fall Out Boy: Following a five-year hiatus, Fall Out Boy returns with “Save Rock & Roll,” which bows at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Why stop with just saving rock and roll?

4. Will.I.Am: He accidentally steals a song for his new album, “#willpower.” Oops.

5. Psy: “Gentleman” soars into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, making the S. Korean rapper a two-hit wonder.

6. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: The rap pair becomes the first group since The Blackeyed Peas to score the No. 2 and No. 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Think how high they could go if they had lady lumps.

7. Justin Bieber: His road woes continue as Swedish police find pot and a stun gun on his tour bus. It sounds like someone needs a time out.

8. Amy Winehouse: As word of her new documentary comes out, her father declares in no uncertain terms that he is not a fan of Beyonce and Andre 3000″s cover of “Back To Black.” Did you really expect him to be?

9. Michael Buble: As Mother”s Day approaches, buyers come out in droves around the globe to purchase the crooner”s latest, “To Be Loved.” Just think how it would sell if Warner Bros. had packaged it with a pair of mom jeans?



10. Record Store Day: The annual event drove vinyl sales to a historic high of a combined 244,000 copies, the highest one-week tally since SoundScan starting counting sales in 1991. If we can add three more zeros then we”ll be talking sales to get excited about.