Music Power Rankings: Madonna, Taylor Swift and Adele make the list

1. Madonna: Madge launches the U.S. leg of her “MDNA” tour in Philadelphia. She takes to the stage 2 1/2 hours after the time on the ticket, angering some fans, but luckily the only guns beared were hers on stage.

2. The Rolling Stones: The legendary rock band will reportedly celebrate its 50th anniversary by playing two dates in Brooklyn and two in London for a reported payday of $25 million. As it turns out, sometimes you can get what you want.

3. Florence & The Machine: Band namesake Florence Welch reveals that the band plans to take a year off following the conclusion its current tour. Looks like they”ll be standing on “Ceremonials” for the near future.

4. Taylor Swift: She continues on a roll as her first Billboard Hot 100, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” sells close to 1 million downloads in its first two weeks of release.



5. Randy Jackson: His time as a judge in “American Idol” is coming to an end as rumors swirl that he will shift to the lesser role of a mentor. Does that mean he”s being put in the ‘dawg” pound?

6. Adele: It had to come at some point. After 79 weeks, “21” falls out of the Top 10 for the first time since its release. The good news is it will likely rebound back into the upper reaches next week.

7. Trey Songz: It took five albums and seven years, but the R&B singer lands his first chart topping album this week with “Chapter V.” That”s what you call artist development.

8. The Simpsons: Music artists are nothing new for the long-running series, but the show is diving deep with the new season: over the past week, Justin Bieber, Tom Waits and The Decemberists have all signed on to appear on season 24.



9. Michael Jackson: As his fans celebrate would have been Jackson”s 54th birthday, ABC announces that “Bad25,” Spike Lee”s documentary on the superstar and one of his biggest albums will air Thanksgiving.

10. Chris Lighty: The highly regarded manager, who over the course of his long career worked with such acts as 50 Cent, Diddy, Mariah Carey, Cee Lo Green and more, dies of an apparent suicide. RIP