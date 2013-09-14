Music Power Rankings: Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars top this week’s edition

1. Miley Cyrus: She sets the Vevo record for most video views in 24 hours with her new song, “Wrecking Ball.” Somewhere, Bruce Springsteen laments that he didn”t pose nude in the video for his song, “Wrecking Ball.”

2. Bruno Mars: We hadn”t heard of Mars five years ago and now he”s playing the biggest show in town: the Super Bowl half time. And he”s going to tear it up like a gorilla.

3. Morrissey: Moz pulls his autobiography mere days before its publication. He heard his editor was eating a cheeseburger and yanked the project.

4. Vince Gill: Other artists have certainly confronted the yobs from Westboro Baptist Church (including Ke$ha”s dancers), but certainly no one has done it with more humor and defiance and right-on-point messaging than the country superstar. “I wanted to see what hate looked like,” just about sums it up.

5. Apple: iTunes will launch iTunes Radio on Sept. 18. Every station comes with a cheap plastic tuner.

6. Sigur Ros: Icelandic band will appear on season 4 of “Game Of Thrones.” I”m sure if I”d watched even one episode of “GoT,” I”d be able to make a joke here.

7. Kacey Musgraves: The country artist stuns Nashville by leading nominations for the CMA Awards with six as one of the freshest voices to come out of country in a long time shows that you don”t have to write fluff and dress like Barbie to have success.

8. K.D. Lang: The gorgeous-throated singer will make her Broadway debut in “After Midnight,” a new musical about the Cotton Club. How could that voice not have been heard on the Great White Way yet?



9. Billy Joel and Carlos Santana: The veteran music starts are among the elite five to receive Kennedy Center Honors. Don”t you want to see Obama jam on “Captain Jack” and “Smooth?”

10. David Bowie: His acclaimed “The Next Day” is one of 12 albums competing for Britain”s Mercury Prize. Don”t be surprised if it”s one of the five titles competing for an album of the year Grammy in a few months.