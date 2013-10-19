Music Power Rankings: Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Hall & Oates top the list

1. Miley Cyrus: “Bangerz” slams its way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, crushing the competition. Even Sinead bought a copy.

2. Justin Bieber: His new movie, “Believe,” will open on Christmas Day. God gave us his only begotten son that day, Bieber gives us his latest film.

3. Morrissey: His autobiography finally comes out and it turns out you”re nobody if he hasn”t had a spat with you. And, for the last time, there will be no Smiths reunion.

4. Hall & Oates: The beloved duo finally lands a nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after years of lobbying from its fans. But will they lose out because a Kiss is on the list?

5. Lady Gaga: She”ll be spending her Thanksgiving with the Muppets in new TV special. That”s so much better than dried-out turkey with feuding relatives.

6. Taylor Swift: The 23-year old is honored for the sixth time by the Nashville Songwriters Assn. International as Songwriter/Artist of the year. They are never, ever breaking up.

7. Marilyn Manson: In what is actually a perfect fit, Manson is joining the cast of “Once Upon A Time.” The show creator said they wanted someone “with the vocal ability to make our skin crawl.” Oh, so he”ll be singing his lines, then…

8. Robert Plant: He went up to Misty Mountain and came down with some previously unreleased Led Zeppelin recordings. Is the new Beyonce album in the same hiding place?

9. A Tribe Called Quest: Following its Nov. 24 Madison Square Garden show with Kanye West, the seminal hip-hop collective will disband for good… at least until they reunite again.

10: Maxine Powell: Powell, who died this week at 98, held the unofficial title of Chief of Charm for Motown, training artists like the Jackson Five and Smokey Robinson how to dress and treat people. Can you imagine what she”d say to the likes of Rihanna and Miley Cyrus?