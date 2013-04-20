Music Power Rankings: Rush, Taylor Swift and Psy make the list

04.21.13 5 years ago

Al Powers/AP

1. Rush: After years of being eligible, the rock trio finally makes it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in part, due to its loyal fans ongoing lobbying efforts. Is Kiss”s turn next? Plus, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins” induction speech set the standard for hilarious inductions.

2. Twitter Music: Twitter launches its own music service, claiming “it will change the way people find music.” Yeah, we”ve heard that one before.

3. P!nk: Her single “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess leaps to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving her her fourth No. 1 single.

4. Blur: The British band gets the nod to close out Friday night at Coachella on the second week, bumping the Stone Roses to their opening act.

5. Paramore: The pared-down group earns its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with its fourth album.

6. Daft Punk: The French dance duo unveils the first single, “Get Lucky,” from its highly anticipated new album “Random Access Memories,” and the even better news is it was worth the wait.

7. Taylor Swift: In a staggering move, she lands her 41st top 40 song on the Hot 100 with “Highway Don”t Care,” Tim McGraw”s tune, which features her and Keith Urban. That ties her for 10th place among all acts… joining the likes of Elvis Presley, Elton John, the Beatles, and, uh, the “Glee” cast.

8. Record Store Day: Saturday is the annual Record Store Day, but please remember to support your local indie record store the other 364 days of the year too so it doesn”t go the tragic way of Bleecker Bob”s.

9. Psy: In one week, “Gentleman” has racked up more than 168 million page views. 

10. Justin Bieber: He blunders by writing that he hopes that Anne Frank would have been a “belieber,” in his latest series of missteps.  Growing up in public is very tough, baby, baby, baby, oh, baby, baby, baby….

