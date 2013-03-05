Must-see reunions: Directors and actors who need to work together again

In a couple of months Sony Pictures Classics will be releasing Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight.” It’s an interesting project, as you know, in that it reunites the director with actors Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy for the third time in a unique series of films that keeps catching back up with the characters to see where they are in their lives (four if you want to count their brief reunion in 2001’s “Waking Life”).
The film gave us an idea: What other filmmaker/actor collaborations have worked so well in the past that we’d like to see them team up again? Sometimes sparks really fly on such a combination and it can leave you yearning for more. While everything from conflicting schedules to outright estrangement can sometimes get in the way, it doesn’t mean filmgoers aren’t eager to see lightning strike again.
We’ve put our heads together to come up with a list of 15 tandems, though we could just as easily spit out 15 more. A few we didn’t write up include Michael Mann and Tom Cruise, Christopher Nolan and Guy Pearce and Steven Spielberg and Liam Neeson, among others. Click through the gallery below to see what we settled on, and feel free to offer up your own picks in the comments section below.
Agreed with all of these except Peter Jackson and Winslet. Super triple like Burton and Ryder in something not animated. Also I LOVE LOVE LOVE that you guys picked Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore. Absolutely love their collaborations. I would throw in PTA and Moore as well.
Of the gallery, I liked the Coen bros and WH Macy pairing to make a nother movie. I thought this would be a director/acting muse teams in the way Woody Allen and Diane Keaton are or even Scorsese and DiCaprio. The surprising choices are interesting. It would have been hilarious if Tom Cruise did Anderson’s The Master. Tom Hanks/Penny Marshall is something I would love to see again.
Chow Yun-Fat and John Woo.
I’d like to see Leo and Woody Allen reunite
Also the Coens and Billy Bob Thornton
QT and Bruce Willis
Johnny Depp and Tim Burton- said no one.
Speaking more seriously, I’d like to see:
Martin Scorsese and Jodie Foster
Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day Lewis
Spike Jonze and Nicolas Cage
David Cronenberg and Jeremy Irons
I second the Cronenberg and Irons idea. That was the first duo that jumped to my mind. What has happened to Irons career anyway? Laziness or lack of opportunities?
My money is on laziness- he stopped doing great stuff right around the time he won the Oscar.
Actually, I rather like him on The Borgias.
Too bad Maguire got cut! The reporter really distracts me with his bad acting and tonal dissonance (it looks like he’s playing a character in a comedy) with the film. Too bad…
Don Roos & Christina Ricci
Mike Nichols & Meryl Streep
Ang Lee & Emma Thompson
Tim Robbins & Sean Penn
The Opposite of Sex is a movie that totally captures what America was like. And still is, probably. Sadly.
Yeah, I’d like for Roos and Ricci to work together again.
Michael Mann and Russell Crowe
pike Jonze and Meryl Streep
David Fincher and Edward Norton or Sean Penn
Charlie Kaufman and Philip Seymour Hoffman
File this under, “But could they be in the same room together?” Still I want it: Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson.
I think I just want to see Emma Thompson do another period drama again.
Not a bad list except for Greg’s slightly odd Maguire/Lee contribution. The former is in ‘dire need’ of a pedigree project putting to one side roles in films by Zwick, Reitman and Luhrman. Was it sarcasm (missed it if so in the context of the rest of the list)? If not, I’d say it looks like a fairly prestigious list of projects that many actors would kill for!
Fwiw, I’d like to see Harrison Ford and Ridley Scott work together again on a non-bladerunner project.
I think Gary Ross and Maguire is a better pairing. The two captures Americana.
Maguire is kind of just the narrator of Labor Day, FYI. And word isn’t great on Gatsby. I think it’s fair to say Maguire could use a successful prestige film these days. At least, it’s not “bizarre” to think so.
not great for him on Gatsby. Or great on Gatsby, in general?
Dianne Wiest and Woody Allen
Jackman and Aranofsky
One minor correction: Delpy/Hawke/Linklater are teaming up for the 4th time. Let’s not forget “Waking Life”.
The Bjork/Trier fiasco is, to me, the most extreme case of “how far would you go for art”. No doubt, it was a great performance, and Trier made a great film. But at what cost?
We haven’t forgotten it. It’s too brief a blip to mention as it pertains to the context here, no?
You’re probably right, but I just needed an excuse to mention it.
It’s a great scene!
I would also add.
Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise: They made 2 sci-fi movies together. Wouldn’t seeing a sci-fi trilogy collaboration.
M.Night Shymalan and Bruce Willis: Sure the novelty with M.Night has worn off but his best work was arguably when he worked with Bruce Willis. I’m not advocating for an Unbreakable 2 but another thriller with Willis playing a blue collar protagonist could be interesting.
Coen Brothers and Nicholas Cage: Cage needs a role to get him back to his comedic roots. Heck, I’d even go for a Raising Arizona sequel.
Robert Zemeckis and Michael J. Fox: Even in his current condition, Fox had managed to continue acting albeit mostly on TV. While both Fox and Zemeckis have enjoyed successful careers outside of Back to the Future, it’s that collaboration that the 2 are most famous for.
I need to proofread more. 2nd sentence should say “Would mind seeing a sci-fi trilogy collaboration.”
It will never happen, but in my Woody Allen loving heart, I’d love to see Mia Farrow back in one of his films. It was a perfect meeting of actress and writer/director.
If Day-Lewis is lured out of hiding again, I hope it’s for a small British indie where he doesn’t (or shouldn’t) show off his technical virtuosity. Maybe not specifically Stephen Frears (I love his performance in My Beautiful Laundrette), but someone like him.
Spielberg and DDL. Maybe Daniel can play Moses.
Gong li and Zhang Yimou
Anyone catch Alexander Payne in the background of the Cruise-PTA pic?
Carrey needs to work with Charlie Kaufman again, not with Gondry.